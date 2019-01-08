Alabama vs. Clemson: Top Plays, Highlights from 2019 CFP Championship

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Clemson won the fourth round of its rivalry against Alabama by knockout.

The Tigers turned in one of the most dominant performances we've ever seen against a Nick Saban-coached Alabama team by winning Monday's national championship 44-16.

With the victory, Clemson became the first major college football program to go 15-0 since Penn achieved that mark in 1897, per ESPN Stats and Info:

Clemson's first statement came on the defensive side of the ball, as A.J. Terrell's interception return for a touchdown opened the scoring.

Terrell's interception was one of two the Tigers earned against Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was put under pressure all night thanks to a terrific game plan installed by Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

Before Clemson started to impose its will on the game, Tagovailoa provided an immediate response with a 62-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy.

Three minutes in, the game was tied at seven and most fans and experts thought they'd be in for a shootout with little defensive influence.

Clemson's offense reinforced that train of thought, when Travis Etienne rumbled his way to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown run.

Alabama produced another touchdown through the air in the first quarter, but after getting within one point due to a missed extra point, the Crimson Tide were outclassed by the Tigers.

One of the most important defensive plays of the game for Clemson came in the second quarter, when Trayvon Mullen intercepted an overthrown pass by Tagovailoa.

Clemson turned Mullen's pick into an Etienne touchdown run and followed that up with a Greg Huegel 36-yard field goal to open up a 31-16 halftime advantage.

Even though Alabama was down 15 points after two quarters, there was still a pathway back into the game through a quick strike on offense and a defensive stop.

Nick Saban's team drove down the field to start the second half, but then the Alabama coaching staff made one of the worst decisions of the night.

With Clemson still lined up in its defense, Alabama opted to try a fake field goal, which ended in a two-yard loss by backup quarterback Mac Jones.

Three plays later, Lawrence hit Ross for a 74-yard touchdown pass that sealed Clemson's second title in three yards under Dabo Swinney.

Lawrence finished the game with 347 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Ross hauled in six passes for 153 yards to earn the title of the contest's top receiver.

Although the rivals weren't separated by much in total yards, as Clemson had 482 to Alabama's 443, the key difference came on third and fourth down.

Alabama was only 4-for-13 on third down and was stopped on three fourth-down tries, including the fake field goal, by the Clemson defense, while the Tigers were 10-for-15 on third-down conversions.

Winning the championship was extra special for Clemson's experienced players, like defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, who returned to school to win another championship and avenge the 2018 Sugar Bowl loss to the Crimson Tide.

Clemson's triumph at Levi's Stadium leveled the rivalry at two wins apiece in the last four years, but the Tigers now have a 2-1 edge in titles.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.