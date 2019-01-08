College Football Rankings: Early Look at 2019 Preseason Top 25

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Clemson enters the 2019 college football season with a good chance to repeat as national champion.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers return a good chunk of its offensive stars, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence the most important of the bunch.

The Tigers will have to find a way to replace the majority of its defensive standouts, but they've become a program that reloads, not rebuilds, under Swinney.

All of the programs we're used to seeing at the top of the rankings will challenge for a title again, including Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.

There will also be a few new faces to the national championship conversation, including one powerhouse hoping to ride the momentum of a giant bowl triumph.

2019 Preseason Top 25

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. Michigan

6. Texas

7. Oklahoma

8. Notre Dame

9. Oregon

10. Texas A&M

11. Florida

12. Wisconsin

13. Washington

14. LSU

15. Penn State

16. Utah

17. UCF

18. Iowa

19. Army

20. Iowa State

21. Northwestern

22. Nebraska

23. Stanford

24. USC

26. Missouri

Clemson In Good Position To Repeat

The hype surrounding Trevor Lawrence's sophomore season will rival the attention Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa received over the last 12 months.

The 19-year-old signal-caller is one of college football's brightest NFL prospects and he enters the offseason off a 347-yard performance against the Crimson Tide.

While Lawrence will be the focal point of the preseason hype, he's far from the only offensive star returning for the Tigers.

Running back Travis Etienne as well as wide receivers Justyn Ross, Tee Higgins and Amari Rodgers will be back to form one of the sport's most formidable offenses.

The biggest question surrounding the Tigers in 2019 will be developing stars on Brent Venables' defense.

After coming back for one more season to win a title, defensive linemen Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins and Austin Bryant should all be off to the NFL, as well as defensive back Trayvon Mullen.

Replacing all of those defensive stars won't be an easy task, but with the way Clemson reloads, we wouldn't be surprised if they don't skip a beat defensively.

Keep an eye on Isaiah Simmons to develop into the leader of the defense, as he led the team in tackles during the 2018 season and in Monday's title game.

Clemson should be in a position to repeat since it has a fairly easy schedule in the ACC and only one significant nonconference test, which comes at home in Week 2 against Texas A&M.

Can Texas Bank Off The Sugar Bowl Momentum And Become A Contender?

After knocking off Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, Tom Herman's Texas Longhorns should find plenty of ways to motivate themselves for the 2019 season.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger proved he's capable of taking the next step in the win over the Bulldogs, and in order for the Longhorns to contend for a title, he needs to hurt opponents through the air and on the ground.

Ehlinger ended his sophomore season with 3,292 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, and if he improves his numbers, he'll be near the top of the Heisman Trophy and NFL draft conversations.

With Oklahoma losing Kyler Murray and a few other key pieces, the Longhorns will be in a decent position to win the Big 12, which might be weaker than it was in 2018.

The Longhorns will be tested almost right away in 2019, as they take on Ed Orgeron's LSU Tigers in Week 2 in their lone nonconference game against a ranked foe.

If Texas finds a way into the College Football Playoff, it will have earned its spot, as it has to go on the road to West Virginia, Iowa State, TCU and Baylor in Big 12 play.

Back-to-back road tests against Iowa State and Baylor, both of whom should be improved programs in 2019, await in November in what could be the final major hurdle the Longhorns need to clear before competing in the Big 12 championship for a potential playoff spot.

