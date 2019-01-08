The 2018-19 College Football All-Bowl Season Team

2 of 14

Bob Levey/Getty Images

First Team: Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

Texas Bowl: 13 carries, 243 yards, 2 TDs

Defense was optional in the Texas Bowl, as Baylor and Vanderbilt combined for 83 points and just three punts. One of the two biggest performances came from Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who led all bowl game backs with a ridiculous 243 yards and two touchdowns on only 13 carries. Both of his touchdowns came in the first half as he scampered for a 68-yarder and 69-yarder.

Why the Commodores went away from the run despite the game being within reach in the second half is a mystery. Baylor had no answers for Vaughn's blend of speed and vision. Both of his touchdowns exposed the Bears defense's penchant for taking poor angles and lack of discipline.

First Team: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Pinstripe Bowl: 27 carries, 205 yards, 1 TD

The Wisconsin Badgers were able to humiliate the Miami Hurricanes to the point where head coach Mark Richt opted to retire than continue forward with the program. While their offensive line was able to pulverize the Hurricanes' front seven, once again running back and Heisman contender Jonathan Taylor made the most of his carries. Taylor proved too powerful over the course of the second half as Wisconsin blew its lead open from 11 points to 32.

A whopping 131 yards came after contact as Taylor avoided eight tackles, per Pro Football Focus. The monstrous day pushed him to 2,194 yards and 16 touchdowns on the season, with just one game under 100 yards.

Second Team: Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M

Gator Bowl: 19 carries, 236 yards, 3 TDs

The Texas A&M Aggies quickly separated themselves from the NC State Wolfpack soon after the second half began. The Aggies started to feature star back Trayveon Williams more, and he rewarded the offense with several explosive plays, including his highlight 93-yard touchdown that put the nail in the coffin early in the fourth quarter. All three of his touchdowns equaled 112 yards.

The chunk yards in between scores demonstrated the speed difference between the two teams. He also dashed for gains of 18, 30 and 38. He nearly led the bowl games in rushing despite not playing on the team's final two drives.

Second Team: Sewo Olonilua, TCU

Cheez-It Bowl: 32 carries, 194 yards, 1 TD; 1 reception, 1 yard

The Cheez-It Bowl was oddly entertaining despite featuring nine interceptions and only 17 points in regulation and overtime. Though the passing games were completely inept, TCU running back Sewo Olonilua was excellent as he trudged through a talented Cal defense for 195 total yards and the Horned Frogs' only touchdown. Olonilua had his best career game at a good time.

In fact, Olonilua had just 441 rushing yards entering the game. His unlikely breakout kept this game interesting and ultimately helped TCU pull out an overtime win.