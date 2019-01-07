Matthew McConaughey Cuts Texas DE Breckyn Hager's Hair After Sugar Bowl Win

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2019

Texas lineman Breckyn Hager watches a replay during the first half of an NCAA college football game after he was called for roughing the Tulsa quarterback, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Michael Thomas/Associated Press

Texas defensive end Breckyn Hager didn't cut his hair during his four-year career, but he finally got a major trim Monday from Matthew McConaughey of all people. 

The actor showed off his work from the haircut:

Hager initially planned in 2015 to avoid a haircut until the Longhorns won a Big 12 title. The team never won the conference championship but did at least end the 2018 season with a Sugar Bowl title.

This was apparently enough for the senior to cut off his locks at the end of his four-year career with the team.

His roommate Andrew Beck admitted in November that Hager hated his long hair, via Stacy Slayden of KVUE, so you have to admire the player's commitment to his original statement.

Meanwhile, McConaughey is a Texas alum and big supporter of the program. The actor was on the sidelines at the Sugar Bowl and was recently named "Minister of Culture" for the school's new basketball arena.

