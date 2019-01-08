Biggest Winners and Losers of the 2019 CFP National Championship Game

0 of 8

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

It was dubbed as a heavyweight battle, but by the end of the night, Clemson was the only one throwing haymakers.

Maybe it wasn't quite a first-round knockout, but the Tigers certainly put a beating on the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, who weren't used to getting beat at all, much less like they did in a historic 44-16 pummeling.

"There ain't ever been a 15-0 team, and I know we're not supposed to be here. We're just little ol' Clemson, and I'm not supposed to be here. But we are, and I am!" Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told ESPN's Tom Rinaldi on the ESPN broadcast after the game. "How 'bout them Tigers, man? We beat Notre Dame and Alabama, we left no doubt, and we walk off this field tonight as the first 15-0 team in college football history."

These were easily the two best teams in the nation, and they came out swinging. Unfortunately for the defending national champions, the young Tigers were simply better all over the field. Clemson's offense was clicking all night, and the defense joined the party in the second half.

All that ended up culminating in the lopsided final tally. It was a stunning outcome.

Alabama-Clemson IV was an orange attack, and the win evens Clemson's senior class with Alabama's in victories (55) and national titles (two).

As always, though there can only be one true winner and loser, there were a lot of games within the game, and that's why we're here. Let's examine the outcome by looking at the things that went right and those that went woefully wrong in the national championship game.