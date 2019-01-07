Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Returning from Back Injury vs Mavs After Missing 2 Games

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma will return to the team's lineup for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, the team announced.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton spoke about Kuzma in an interview with Spectrum SportsNet:

Kuzma had missed the team's last two games with a lower back contusion.

