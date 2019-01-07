Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Returning from Back Injury vs Mavs After Missing 2 Games

Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Returning from Back Injury vs Mavs After Missing 2 GamesJanuary 8, 2019
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma will return to the team's lineup for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, the team announced.
Lakers head coach Luke Walton spoke about Kuzma in an interview with Spectrum SportsNet:
Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN
Luke Walton speaks with @LakersReporter about @kylekuzma returning to the #LakeShow and the importance of starting strong tonight in Dallas. https://t.co/rmOkKEsA00
Kuzma had missed the team's last two games with a lower back contusion.
