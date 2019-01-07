Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Returning from Back Injury vs Mavs After Missing 2 Games

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma in action during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. The Lakers won 128-123. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma will return to the team's lineup for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, the team announced

Lakers head coach Luke Walton spoke about Kuzma in an interview with Spectrum SportsNet:

Kuzma had missed the team's last two games with a lower back contusion.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ex-NBA Center Felton Spencer Arrested on DUI Charge

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ex-NBA Center Felton Spencer Arrested on DUI Charge

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R Live: Watch Lakers vs. Mavs

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    B/R Live: Watch Lakers vs. Mavs

    via B/R Live

    76ers' Front Office Refuse Butler Trade Calls Amid Drama

    NBA logo
    NBA

    76ers' Front Office Refuse Butler Trade Calls Amid Drama

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Love 'Weeks Away' from Return

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Love 'Weeks Away' from Return

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report