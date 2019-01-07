MLB Reportedly Generated Record $10.3 Billion in Revenue in 2018

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2019

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks at the baseball owners meeting in Atlanta, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul newberry)
Paul Newberry/Associated Press

Major League Baseball generated $10.3 billion in baseball-related revenues in 2018, Forbes' Maury Brown reported Monday.

The figure is an MLB record, topping the $10 billion it earned in 2017. Brown noted this is the 16th straight year in which MLB set a revenue record.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Phillies, Harper to Meet Saturday

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Phillies, Harper to Meet Saturday

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    David Wright to Move into Mets' Front Office

    MLB logo
    MLB

    David Wright to Move into Mets' Front Office

    Kristie Ackert
    via nydailynews.com

    Odds for Each Suitor of MLB's Top Free Agents

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Odds for Each Suitor of MLB's Top Free Agents

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Giants, Brewers Talking Bumgarner Trade

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Giants, Brewers Talking Bumgarner Trade

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report