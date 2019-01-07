MLB Reportedly Generated Record $10.3 Billion in Revenue in 2018

Paul Newberry/Associated Press

Major League Baseball generated $10.3 billion in baseball-related revenues in 2018, Forbes' Maury Brown reported Monday.

The figure is an MLB record, topping the $10 billion it earned in 2017. Brown noted this is the 16th straight year in which MLB set a revenue record.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.