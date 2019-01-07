FA Cup Draw 2019 Schedule: 4th-Round Fixtures and Dates Released

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal will host Manchester United in the standout fixture of the FA Cup fourth round following Monday's draw.

The match at the Emirates Stadium will see the two most successful sides in the competition go head-to-head, as Gunners boss Unai Emery and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seek to secure silverware in their debut campaigns as manager.

Elsewhere there's a London derby between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur to look forward to at Selhurst Park. Holders Chelsea will meet either Luton Town or Sheffield Wednesday, while Manchester City host Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.

Here is the draw in full for Round 4 of the competition:

Swansea City vs. Gillingham

AFC Wimbledon vs. West Ham United

Shrewsbury Town vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Millwall vs. Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Bromwich Albion

Bristol City vs. Bolton Wanderers

Accrington Stanley vs. Derby County or Southampton

Doncaster Rovers vs. Oldham Athletic

Chelsea vs. Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town

Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers vs. Watford

Middlesbrough vs. Newport County

Manchester City vs. Burnley

Barnet vs. Brentford

Portsmouth vs. Queens Park Rangers

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Matches will be played between Friday, January 25 and Monday, January 28.

