FA Cup Draw 2019 Schedule: 4th-Round Fixtures and Dates Released

FA Cup Draw 2019 Schedule: 4th-Round Fixtures and Dates ReleasedJanuary 7, 2019
Arsenal will host Manchester United in the standout fixture of the FA Cup fourth round following Monday's draw.
The match at the Emirates Stadium will see the two most successful sides in the competition go head-to-head, as Gunners boss Unai Emery and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seek to secure silverware in their debut campaigns as manager.
Elsewhere there's a London derby between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur to look forward to at Selhurst Park. Holders Chelsea will meet either Luton Town or Sheffield Wednesday, while Manchester City host Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.
Here is the draw in full for Round 4 of the competition:
Swansea City vs. Gillingham
AFC Wimbledon vs. West Ham United
Shrewsbury Town vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Millwall vs. Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Bromwich Albion
Bristol City vs. Bolton Wanderers
Accrington Stanley vs. Derby County or Southampton
Doncaster Rovers vs. Oldham Athletic
Chelsea vs. Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town
Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers vs. Watford
Middlesbrough vs. Newport County
Manchester City vs. Burnley
Barnet vs. Brentford
Portsmouth vs. Queens Park Rangers
Arsenal vs. Manchester United
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Matches will be played between Friday, January 25 and Monday, January 28.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Arsenal Draw Man Utd in FA Cup — Full Draw