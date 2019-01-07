Mauricio Pochettino Says Tottenham Need New Approach to Compete for Titles

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said the club must "operate in a different way" if they are going to start challenging for titles.

Pochettino has done an excellent job with Spurs, although the one criticism often levelled at him is the fact his team has fallen short of winning silverware.

Speaking ahead of his team's Carabao Cup semi-final showdown with Chelsea, Pochettino was asked about potential transfers in the current window and said Tottenham need to start spending more if they are to be in the frame for the biggest prizes, per David Hytner of the Guardian:

"I saw a stat the other day about how teams were spending money in the last 10 years and we were on the bottom in England and Europe. We’re doing a fantastic job but, if we want to be real contenders, we need to operate in a different way in the future.

"At the moment it’s fantastic—so far so good—but we’ll see if it’s enough to challenge and be consistent in the next five years operating in that way; if we’re capable to fight with the big sides in the same way that we’ve fought [with them] in the last four or five years."

Here is more of what the Tottenham coach had to say regarding the potential for new faces joining the squad in January:

The comments from Pochettino are intriguing amid continued speculation linking him with a possible move to Manchester United at the end of the campaign. According to Mark Ogden of ESPN FC, the Red Devils have made the Tottenham boss their top target to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News suggested the comments from Pochettino illustrate he has ambition:

According to Hytner, since Pochettino took over at Spurs, the club's net spent has been £40.25 million. In the summer, they didn't add any new players to their squad.

Despite the lack of additions, they remain in contention for four prizes in 2019.

Tottenham sit just six points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool and are into knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, where they will face Borussia Dortmund. In addition, they have the FA Cup to play for as well as the Carabao Cup.

If Spurs are to get over the line in any of these competitions, they will have to do so despite incessant speculation regarding their manager. Rob Blanchette believes Pochettino's most recent comments bode well for United:

Still, Pochettino clearly has belief in the long-term vision at Tottenham, which will include a new stadium for the team to move into in the near future. He signed a new contract ahead of the campaign, and various players have made major strides under his watch.

January may not be the ideal time to splash the cash for Spurs, so it wouldn't be a shock if fans had to endure another quiet window. However, backing their coach with major funds in the summer feels like it'll be key for Tottenham with United seemingly lurking.