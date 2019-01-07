Mauricio Pochettino Says Tottenham Need New Approach to Compete for Titles

Mauricio Pochettino Says Tottenham Need New Approach to Compete for TitlesJanuary 7, 2019
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said the club must "operate in a different way" if they are going to start challenging for titles.
Pochettino has done an excellent job with Spurs, although the one criticism often levelled at him is the fact his team has fallen short of winning silverware.
Speaking ahead of his team's Carabao Cup semi-final showdown with Chelsea, Pochettino was asked about potential transfers in the current window and said Tottenham need to start spending more if they are to be in the frame for the biggest prizes, per David Hytner of the Guardian:
"I saw a stat the other day about how teams were spending money in the last 10 years and we were on the bottom in England and Europe. We’re doing a fantastic job but, if we want to be real contenders, we need to operate in a different way in the future.
"At the moment it’s fantastic—so far so good—but we’ll see if it’s enough to challenge and be consistent in the next five years operating in that way; if we’re capable to fight with the big sides in the same way that we’ve fought [with them] in the last four or five years."
Here is more of what the Tottenham coach had to say regarding the potential for new faces joining the squad in January:
Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews
POCH: WE DON'T HAVE TO SELL TO BUY 🤚 @SpursOfficial manager Mauricio Pochettino does not expect to sign any players in the January transfer window. But he says they do not have to sell to bring people in...👀 More on the story here: https://t.co/68b8PT6yGQ https://t.co/3Ya5v2a9tc
The comments from Pochettino are intriguing amid continued speculation linking him with a possible move to Manchester United at the end of the campaign. According to Mark Ogden of ESPN FC, the Red Devils have made the Tottenham boss their top target to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News suggested the comments from Pochettino illustrate he has ambition:
Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst
Reassuring that Pochettino wants more than happy-clappy trophyless football. A warning not just to Levy but Woodward and Glazer to end their cash over cups strategy https://t.co/DULRfeTEvm
According to Hytner, since Pochettino took over at Spurs, the club's net spent has been £40.25 million. In the summer, they didn't add any new players to their squad.
Despite the lack of additions, they remain in contention for four prizes in 2019.
Tottenham sit just six points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool and are into knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, where they will face Borussia Dortmund. In addition, they have the FA Cup to play for as well as the Carabao Cup.
If Spurs are to get over the line in any of these competitions, they will have to do so despite incessant speculation regarding their manager. Rob Blanchette believes Pochettino's most recent comments bode well for United:
Rob Blanchette @_Rob_B
This is the start of Poch's disassociation from Spurs. Feels like he's opening the door to exit. https://t.co/l3EbdSAwny
Still, Pochettino clearly has belief in the long-term vision at Tottenham, which will include a new stadium for the team to move into in the near future. He signed a new contract ahead of the campaign, and various players have made major strides under his watch.
January may not be the ideal time to splash the cash for Spurs, so it wouldn't be a shock if fans had to endure another quiet window. However, backing their coach with major funds in the summer feels like it'll be key for Tottenham with United seemingly lurking.
