Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane Lead CIES Study of Most Valuable World Footballers

A study by the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) Football Observatory has ranked Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe as the most valuable player in the world.

CIES have created an algorithm that calculates the worth of players from European football's top five leagues, with factors such as "age," "position," "club and national team results" and "position" some of the attributes considered.

In the latest set of rankings, Mbappe was deemed to have a value of £196 million by CIES, with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane his closest rival at £180 million. Mbappe's PSG team-mate Neymar (£177 million) rounded off the top three.

Here are the top 10 and their respective valuations:

1. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - £196 million

2. Harry Kane (Tottenham) - £180 million

3. Neymar (PSG) - £177 million

4. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - £167 million

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - £165 million

6. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) - £154 million

7. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - £154 million

8. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) - £145 million

9. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) - £141 million

10. Leroy Sane (Manchester City) - £140 million

Having been one of the standout players in world football for a long time, 32-year-old Lionel Messi does well to make it to seventh on the list. The Barcelona man's long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo is two years Messi's senior and is in 19th.

CIES add that they've rated 27 players above the €100 million mark, of which 16 play in the Premier League, six are from La Liga and three are from Serie A.

Mbappe was confirmed as CIES' most valuable player in their November edition of the rankings, and nothing has transpired since to suggest he should be knocked off top spot.

The Frenchman turned 20 in December, giving the football world a chance to reflect on the remarkable feats he has accomplished already in his short career:

Having starred at the FIFA World Cup in the summer, the youngster has showed no signs of tiredness in the 2018-19 campaign as he looks to fire PSG to domestic and European success. Already, he has registered 20 goals and eight assists in all competitions for the Paris outfit.

Kane has also continued to build momentum after a fine World Cup, as he won the Golden Boot and captained England to the semi-finals of the competition.

The striker is now seeking to bring some overdue silverware to Tottenham, and there will be chances for him to lift a prize in 2019. Spurs are six points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool and in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup as well as progressing in both the Champions League and FA Cup.

Kane posted the following clip on Twitter looking back on what was a memorable 2018 for him:

Like Mbappe, Neymar, whose move from Barcelona to PSG remains the most expensive transfer in history, will want to sample success in the Champions League with his club this season.

The Parisians look set to march to Ligue 1 glory again, meaning their focus will be on European competition and getting past a rejuvenated Manchester United in the last 16. Neymar has shone again this term, with 18 goals and seven assists for his club.

Messi's magic has helped Barcelona build up a five-point lead atop La Liga, while Ronaldo is part of a dominant Juventus side in Serie A that sit nine clear of Napoli.