Malcom's Agent Says Lazio Links Are 'Fake News' amid Barcelona Exit Rumours

The agent for Barcelona winger Malcom has dismissed speculation linking him with a move to Lazio as "fake news" amid continued rumours regarding his future at the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian made the switch from Bordeaux ahead of the current campaign, and despite building a reputation as one of the most talented young players in Ligue 1, he has struggled to make an impact with the Catalan giants.

As a result, there has been plenty of speculation regarding a midseason move for the 21-year-old, but the player's representative, Luis Fenando Menezes Garcia, appeared to rule out a move to Lazio, saying talk about a possible move to the Italian capital is "fake news" on Instagram, per Football Espana.

In the same report, it's noted the likes of Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have also been cited as possible suitors for the winger. There have also been reports regarding a potential €65 million (£58 million) transfer to a Chinese Super League team.

Malcom appeared on the brink of moving to Roma in the summer before Barcelona swooped to secure his signature at the last minute.

While representing a club like Barcelona would have no doubt been a dream come true for the player, at this point, he may be lamenting his decision.

So far in 2018-19, he's started just one La Liga game for the Blaugrana and made two substitute appearances in the UEFA Champions League. He netted in the 1-1 draw against Inter Milan at the San Siro.

Given his scarcity of action, the brilliant performances the winger had in Ligue 1 for his former club now feel like a distant memory:

At Barcelona, getting minutes was always going to be a challenge. Not only do they have senior stars in the form of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, high-profile acquisitions from the previous campaign like Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho are also fighting for spots in the XI.

Malcom has rarely been in the picture when it comes to the first team, and as a result, the chance to make a move away midseason may be appealing to him.

Rafael Hernandez of fan site Grup14.com said he would be happy to cash in on the youngster if the money was invested in the squad elsewhere:

Although Barcelona do play some spellbinding football in the final third, manager Ernesto Valverde is a little more cautious than a lot of the club's recent coaches. It's clear by the lack of minutes Malcom has had that there are aspects of his game Valverde isn't convinced on yet.

If Barcelona were able to make a quick profit on the winger, then the temptation to move him on would be strong, as he's contributing little to the cause as things stand. To have a long-term future with the Blaugrana, Malcom needs to turn things around quickly, starting with Thursday's Copa del Rey match against Levante.