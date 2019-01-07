Latest on Bears Kicker Cody Parkey After Missed Game-Winning FG vs. Eagles

Latest on Bears Kicker Cody Parkey After Missed Game-Winning FG vs. EaglesJanuary 7, 2019
Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey had the opportunity to be a hero and put a lackluster season behind him during Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but his potential game-winning field goal clanked off the upright and crossbar and clinched a 16-15 win for the Philadelphia Eagles.
The nail-biter finish and dramatic miss kept the defending champions alive and created a number of headlines in the aftermath.
Parkey couldn't have come closer on the 43-yard attempt if he tried, finding the upright and crossbar before the ball fell back into the field of play.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Cody Parkey's potential game-winning FG hits crossbar twice as Eagles advance to Divisional Round. (via @NFL) https://t.co/cuj9pqFY24
Parkey, formerly of the Eagles, can at least take some solace in the fact that slow-motion replay appeared to reveal Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester tipping the kick.
NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL
Was Cody Parkey's final kick tipped by Treyvon Hester? 🕵️ (via @ScottGustin) https://t.co/VI7tbWA3Lh
Hester confirmed he tipped it after the game, per Bo Wulf of The Athletic.
Nobody appeared to take the loss harder than the Bears' mascot, Staley, who collapsed to the ground after the miss.
Fans Let Parkey Hear It
While Staley dealt with the defeat by falling to the ground, many Bears fans at Soldier Field showered Parkey with boos as he left.
Bears offensive tackle Charles Leno was asked what he thought of fans criticizing and threatening Parkey after the game and responded in a NSFW (and understandable) way, per JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago.
"What would my message be? F--k you. You're not in our position. You don't know how hard this s--t is."
Parkey Faces Postgame Questions
Rather than duck out after the missed kick and avoid questions, Parkey remained in the Bears locker room and talked to reporters.
"I feel terrible," he said, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "There's really no answer to it. I thought I hit a good ball."
Chris Emma @CEmma670
Cody Parkey: “You can’t make this up. I feel terrible. I let the team down.” https://t.co/0423uzPspg
While Bears fans were booing, some Eagles fans Venmoed Parkey—and those savvy enough to change their Venmo name to his—money as thanks for missing the kick.
Drew Casey @Drew__Casey
Feel for Cody Parkey, but the fact that Eagles fans are blowing up his Venmo or someone blessed with the same name is absolutely wild https://t.co/jn3EQZd3Kl
Will Brinson @WillBrinson
Random Eagles fans all started Venmo’ing Cody Parkey money for the missed FG so a ton of people created fake Cody Parkey Venmo accounts trying to get paid by random Eagles fans. https://t.co/ohTvRZsYtd
Parkey's missed kick means Chicago's season that saw the Bears win the NFC North and make the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 campaign came to an end.
The Eagles are now three wins away from defending their Super Bowl crown but will face a daunting test in the NFC Divisional Round against the top-seeded New Orleans Saints. Philadelphia already lost to Drew Brees and Co. 48-7 in Week 11, although this time the Eagles should have reigning Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles under center instead of the injured Carson Wentz.
