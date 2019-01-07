Latest on Bears Kicker Cody Parkey After Missed Game-Winning FG vs. Eagles

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2019

Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey (1) kicks and misses a field goal during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Eagles won 16-15. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks/Associated Press

Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey had the opportunity to be a hero and put a lackluster season behind him during Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but his potential game-winning field goal clanked off the upright and crossbar and clinched a 16-15 win for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The nail-biter finish and dramatic miss kept the defending champions alive and created a number of headlines in the aftermath.

         

Watch the Miss

Parkey couldn't have come closer on the 43-yard attempt if he tried, finding the upright and crossbar before the ball fell back into the field of play.

          

Was It Tipped?

Parkey, formerly of the Eagles, can at least take some solace in the fact that slow-motion replay appeared to reveal Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester tipping the kick.

Hester confirmed he tipped it after the game, per Bo Wulf of The Athletic.

          

Staley Feels the Pain

Nobody appeared to take the loss harder than the Bears' mascot, Staley, who collapsed to the ground after the miss.

          

Fans Let Parkey Hear It

While Staley dealt with the defeat by falling to the ground, many Bears fans at Soldier Field showered Parkey with boos as he left.

          

Charles Leno Rips Booing Fans 

Bears offensive tackle Charles Leno was asked what he thought of fans criticizing and threatening Parkey after the game and responded in a NSFW (and understandable) way, per JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago.

"What would my message be? F--k you. You're not in our position. You don't know how hard this s--t is."

          

Parkey Faces Postgame Questions

Rather than duck out after the missed kick and avoid questions, Parkey remained in the Bears locker room and talked to reporters.

"I feel terrible," he said, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "There's really no answer to it. I thought I hit a good ball."

           

Eagles Fans Express Gratitude

While Bears fans were booing, some Eagles fans Venmoed Parkey—and those savvy enough to change their Venmo name to his—money as thanks for missing the kick.

         

Parkey's missed kick means Chicago's season that saw the Bears win the NFC North and make the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 campaign came to an end.

The Eagles are now three wins away from defending their Super Bowl crown but will face a daunting test in the NFC Divisional Round against the top-seeded New Orleans Saints. Philadelphia already lost to Drew Brees and Co. 48-7 in Week 11, although this time the Eagles should have reigning Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles under center instead of the injured Carson Wentz.

