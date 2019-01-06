Watch: Sad Bears Mascot Collapses to the Ground After Cody Parkey's Missed FG

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 06: Cody Parkey #1 of the Chicago Bears reacts after missing a field goal attempt in the final moments of their 15 to 16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Soldier Field on January 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The pain was simply too much for Staley Da Bear on Sunday night.

The Chicago Bears mascot was positioned just behind the uprights for Cody Parkey's potential go-ahead 43-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining against the Philadelphia Eagles. That unfortunately meant Staley had a front-row seat to witness Parkey hit the left upright and crossbar.

The Bears lost 16-15 to the reigning Super Bowl champions. Nick Foles gave Philadelphia the lead after hitting Golden Tate for a two-yard touchdown pass. Mitchell Trubisky helped get Chicago into field-goal range with a pair of completions to Allen Robinson II.

Parkey couldn't get the job done, though, and Staley was the entire city of Chicago watching hopelessly as the Bears' Super Bowl dreams died.

