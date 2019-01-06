Bears OT Charles Leno's Message to Fans Threatening Cody Parkey: 'F--k You'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2019

El Cody Parkey (1), de los Bears de Chicago, se lamenta tras fallar un gol de campo en los segundos finales del partido ante los Eagles de Filadelfia, el domingo 6 de enero de 2019 en Chicago. (AP Foto/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. defended teammate Cody Parkey after Parkey's missed 43-yard field goal doomed the Bears to a 16-15 defeat in the NFC Wild Card Round on Sunday.

Leno had blunt words for any Bears fan considering sending a threatening message to Parkey, per NBC Sports Chicago's JJ Stankevitz (link contains NSFW language): "What would my message be? F--k you. You're not in our position. You don't know how hard this s--t is."

Those inside Soldier Field didn't exactly offer a warm embrace to Parkey as he headed back to the locker room after the game, per ESPN.com's Dianna Russini.

Parkey signed a four-year, $15 million deal with Chicago in the offseason, so cutting him in the spring or summer would be a costly move. The team would carry $5.1 million in dead money by releasing him before June 1 or $4 million if it waited until after June 1.

Perhaps the passage of time can calm things down in the Windy City because the Bears would be in a tough spot otherwise.

Related

    The Legend of Nick Foles Grows 🦅

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Legend of Nick Foles Grows 🦅

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles Squeak Past Bears 16-15 | Highlights 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eagles Squeak Past Bears 16-15 | Highlights 🎥

    NFL
    via YouTube

    Parkey on Miss: 'I Feel Terrible'

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Parkey on Miss: 'I Feel Terrible'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Divisional Round Is Set ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Divisional Round Is Set ➡️

    Joe Tansey
    via Bleacher Report