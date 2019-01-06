Bears OT Charles Leno's Message to Fans Threatening Cody Parkey: 'F--k You'

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. defended teammate Cody Parkey after Parkey's missed 43-yard field goal doomed the Bears to a 16-15 defeat in the NFC Wild Card Round on Sunday.

Leno had blunt words for any Bears fan considering sending a threatening message to Parkey, per NBC Sports Chicago's JJ Stankevitz (link contains NSFW language): "What would my message be? F--k you. You're not in our position. You don't know how hard this s--t is."

Those inside Soldier Field didn't exactly offer a warm embrace to Parkey as he headed back to the locker room after the game, per ESPN.com's Dianna Russini.

Parkey signed a four-year, $15 million deal with Chicago in the offseason, so cutting him in the spring or summer would be a costly move. The team would carry $5.1 million in dead money by releasing him before June 1 or $4 million if it waited until after June 1.

Perhaps the passage of time can calm things down in the Windy City because the Bears would be in a tough spot otherwise.