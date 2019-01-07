Eagles Fans Send Bears' Cody Parkey Money on Venmo After Historic Missed FG

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

While it appeared as if Treyvon Hester tipped Cody Parkey's would-be game-winning field goal at the end of Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game, that didn't stop Philadelphia Eagles fans from expressing gratitude to the Chicago Bears kicker.

As Will Brinson of CBS Sports shared, Philly fans Venmoed the former Eagle money for the missed kick that hit the upright and crossbar before falling short to clinch Philadelphia's 16-15 victory:

Joshua Schrock of NESN noted Parkey appeared to deactivate his account, although some Venmo users created fake ones with his name to make money off generous Eagles fans.

On the other side of things, Lorin Cox of NBC Sports Chicago reported a Bears fan started a GoFundMe in an effort to buy out the $9 million of guaranteed money on Parkey's contract.

The 43-yard attempt came after Nick Foles put the Eagles ahead with a touchdown pass to Golden Tate on 4th-and-goal on the previous possession.

Chicago appeared to do enough to still secure the home win when Mitchell Trubisky drove the Bears into field-goal range, but Parkey hit the uprights—just like he did four times in one game during a November contest against the Detroit Lions.