Crystal Palace's Wayne Hennessey Denies Making Nazi Salute in Team Photo

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 08: Wayne Hennessey of Crystal Palace arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Crystal Palace at London Stadium on December 8, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)
Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has taken to social media to deny performing a Nazi salute in a team photo.

As the Associated Press reported (h/t ESPN FC), Eagles midfielder Max Meyer posted an Instagram story of the team having dinner, and the image appeared to show Hennessey performing the salute.

The Wales international denied making the gesture, however:

Football writer Daniel Storey shared the image that sparked the controversy:

Meyer's story was posted after the FA Cup win over Grimsby Town―in which the 31-year-old kept a clean sheet―and disappeared automatically after 24 hours.

According to the Mirror's Alex Richards, the goalkeeper could face a club probe following the controversy.

Saturday's start was Hennessey's first for the Eagles since December 8. He began the season as the unquestioned starter, but after conceding three goals in a loss to West Ham United and then suffering a back injury, manager Roy Hodgson opted to go with Spanish goalkeeper Vicente Guaita against Leicester City. The team has lost just a single match since.

Jordan Ayew spared the Eagles' blushes on Saturday, scoring late in the narrow 1-0 win over League Two side Grimsby. The Mariners played the bulk of the contest with 10 men due to an early red card for Andrew Fox.

Palace are currently 14th in the Premier League standings and will face Watford on Saturday in their next outing. Guaita is expected to return to the starting XI, continuing his solid form as the Eagles try to put some more distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

