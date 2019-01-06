Cowboys' Allen Hurns Says the Bone Broke Through His Skin on Leg Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2019

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 05: Allen Hurns #17 of the Dallas Cowboys raides his fist as he is transported off the field after being injured in the first quarter during the Wild Card Round against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium on January 05, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys receiver Allen Hurns suffered a gruesome leg injury in Saturday's win over the Seattle Seahawks, although he said Sunday he didn't feel any pain.

"[It] more so freaked me out because of how it looked," he explained, per Jane Slater of NFL Network.

Hurns said the bone broke through the skin on the play, and it required immediate surgery that lasted an hour and 45 minutes.

The 27-year-old was carted off the field and apparently can't put pressure on his leg for two months, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Hurns should be able to return to the field by August if there are no setbacks.

The receiver also posted an encouraging message on Twitter on Sunday night:

Hurns is coming off a disappointing first year with the Cowboys, totaling 20 catches for 295 yards despite playing in all 16 games. He caught one pass in the 24-22 win over Seattle, and that's the play Bradley McDougald and him got tangled up, which caused the injury. 

He will hope he can recover from the latest setback and produce better numbers in 2019.

