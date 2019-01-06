Timberwolves Rumors: Fred Hoiberg HC or GM Candidate After Tom Thibodeau Firing

Timberwolves Rumors: Fred Hoiberg HC or GM Candidate After Tom Thibodeau FiringJanuary 7, 2019
Former Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg is a candidate to take over as the Minnesota Timberwolves' head coach or general manager, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday.
Wojnarowski reported the Timberwolves fired Tom Thibodeau as their head coach and president of basketball operations.
The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reported Hoiberg isn't in Minnesota's "immediate plans" and that the team is content to roll with general manager Scott Layden and interim head coach Ryan Saunders. Krawczynski added the situation "could change over the long haul."
Wojnarowski noted the Timberwolves had considered former New Orleans Pelicans head coach Monty Williams prior to hiring Thibodeau, so he could be an option this time around too.
Some thought the timing of Minnesota's pursuit of Hoiberg coincided with the availability of the UCLA Bruins' coaching gig.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Theory is that Hoiberg was closing in on the UCLA job and Taylor knew he had to move now to get him. Make Ryan Saunders the associate head coach and everyone gets what they want.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I do wonder if the T’Wolves are trying to beat UCLA to the market for Fred Hoiberg. But Ryan Saunders is known throughout the industry as a coach to watch. Young at 32. That he’s named the interim here is interesting.
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Has been inevitable since it became clear the Butler era was ending. Timing is weird, and perhaps related to Hoiberg's availability, as @wojespn reports MIN has interest in him. https://t.co/YBA27R0v9Z
UCLA fired Steve Alford on Dec. 31, and the New York Times' Marc Stein subsequently reported that "there have been persistent rumbles in NBA coaching circles that UCLA would pursue [Hoiberg]."
Prior to coaching Iowa State, Hoiberg was the Timberwolves' assistant general manager. Bringing Hoiberg in for a front-office role may not be a hard sell. Having him coach would be another matter.
The Bulls went 115-155 with one playoff appearance in three-plus years under Hoiberg.
The pair of Gar Forman and John Paxson deserve some of the blame for the team's struggles because the roster has generally been a mess for a few years. But nobody would argue Hoiberg maximized the talent at his disposal.
Then there are the optics of hiring another coach the Bulls discarded. The "TimberBulls" became a thing because Minnesota couldn't stop adding former Bulls players to pair with Thibodeau. Now, the Timberwolves are linked to the guy who replaced Thibodeau in Chicago.
Seeing the team go back to that well again is unlikely to be received positively among Timberwolves fans.
