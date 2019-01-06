Enes Kanter Trade Rumors: Knicks Getting Offers for Disgruntled Center

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter, who was recently moved to a bench role, has reportedly received trade interest from other teams.

Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reported teams have reached out to the Knicks, though no trade is imminent.

Kanter, 26, has been clearly unhappy since being benched for Luke Kornet.

"It's very embarrassing. I understand we want our young guys to get better. But it's very painful to watch it," Kanter told reporters in late December. "I try to stay positive and help the young guys get better, but like I said, I have no idea why they're doing that.

"I don't understand. This is too early in the season to shut me down. My goal is to go out there and try to be an All-Star this year. That was my goal. But now, look at the situation. You can't do anything about it. You've got to stay positive, just got to stay positive."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.