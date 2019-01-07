Ranking Top 25 Recruiting Classes in 2019 After High School All-American Games

1 of 9

25. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Class size: 25 (six 4-stars)

All-purpose back Wandale Robinson showed some impressive toughness and dove out for a couple of nice catches in the All-American Bowl on Saturday. Scott Frost doesn't have the most dominant class this year, but no one will be surprised when these incoming freshmen develop into productive college players.

24. Purdue Boilermakers

Class size: 26 (five 4-stars)

Rondale Moore proved to be one of the most electric freshmen in college football this season. He'll have some extra help in 2019 now that 4-star wide receiver David Bell has committed to the Boilermakers. Purdue had a pair of All-American commits between Bell and George Karlaftis play on Saturday, so things are looking up for a team that's trying to make some noise in the Big Ten.

23. Ole Miss Rebels

Class size: 29 (five 4-stars)

The Rebels are looking to reload and retool their offense in 2019. They were able to land a top-50 recruit in running back Jerrion Ealy, while also grabbing two 4-star receivers (Dannis Jackson and Jonathan Mingo). The Rebels have produced some legitimate NFL players at those positions, so those three freshmen are hoping they can keep that trend going.

22. South Carolina Gamecocks

Class size: 20 (one 5-star, four 4-stars)

The Gamecocks have our first 5-star commitment in these rankings thanks to strong-side defensive end Zacch Pickens. He's going to be terrifying SEC offenses in the coming years, but the Gamecocks were also able to get All-American quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who will have a good chance to become their starter sooner instead of later.

21. Arkansas Razorbacks

Class size: 27 (eight 4-stars)

Another Henry brother is heading to play tight end at Arkansas. The brother of Hunter Henry, Hudson Henry will be looking to make an impact right away as the No. 2 tight end in the country. The Razorbacks will be getting a couple of 4-star wide receivers as well, along with an explosive dual-threat quarterback in KJ Jefferson.