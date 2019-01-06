Eagles vs. Bears: Final Odds, TV Schedule, Predictions for 2019 NFC Wild Card

David Banks/Associated Press

No good deed goes unpunished.

That's a saying that seems to defy logic in the life experience, but it often comes into play.

The Chicago Bears are hoping it does not come back to haunt them Sunday afternoon, when they host the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in an NFL wild-card game.

The Eagles made the playoff when they defeated the Washington Redskins in Week 17 while the Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings. If Chicago had lost that game, Philadelphia would not have made the postseason.

The Bears played courageously and well against the Vikings, and if the No. 3-seeded team and NFC North champions are going to beat the sixth-seeded Eagles, they are going to have to do the same thing at Soldier Field.

Odds (via OddsShark)

Spread: Chicago -6.5

Over/Under: 41.5

Money Line: Chicago -250 (bet $250 to win $100); Philadelphia +230 (bet $100 to win $230)

TV Info

Start Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

In addition to NBC, the game can be viewed on FuboTV.

Nick Foles (72.3 completion percentage, seven TD passes) is once again at the helm for the Eagles, just as he was last year when they went on their Super Bowl run. An injury to starter Carson Wentz put Foles in the lineup in the postseason a year ago, and Wentz is sidelined once again.

While the Eagles are still committed to Wentz for the long term, head coach Doug Pederson has full confidence in Foles because of his arm strength, touch and ability to make all the throws at the most important moments.

The Bears are hoping second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is just as capable as the Philadelphia backup. Trubisky has had several winning moments in leading Chicago to a 12-4 record during the regular season, and many of those moments have been with his legs.

Trubisky (3,223 passing yards, 24 TDs; 421 rushing yards, 3 TDs) has regularly turned third-down plays into first downs with his speed and power while running with the ball. He has also made some key throws, and he has improved this season but will still miss some open receivers.

He is far more accomplished as a runner than as a passer at this point.

The Bears have turned into a high-level team on the verge of joining the NFL's elite because they have one of the best defenses in the league. It is a hard-hitting unit, led by edge-rusher Khalil Mack (12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles), defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (7.5 sacks, five passes batted) and rookie linebacker Roquan Smith (team-high 121 tackles, 5.0 sacks).

They also have a pair of All-Pro players in the secondary in cornerback Kyle Fuller (seven interceptions, 21 passes defensed) and free safety Eddie Jackson (six interceptions, two returned for TDs; two fumble recoveries, one returned for a TD). Chicago led the NFL with 27 interceptions.

Prediction

The Eagles struggled throughout much of the season, and having a chance to defend their title looked like pipe dream in November, when they had a 4-6 record after a Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

However, Philly rebounded to win five of their final six games to get back to the postseason.

Nagy turned out to be an idea leader for the Bears, bringing creativity and confidence to a team that had little of either characteristic under former head coach John Fox.

The Bears played with pizzazz after acquiring Mack from the Oakland Raiders shortly before the start of the season, and they rolled to the NFC North title.

The regular season doesn't matter for either team, but Chicago's defense will wreck opposing offenses, and the Bears have home-field advantage. We see Chicago winning this game to advance to the divisional round to face the Los Angeles Rams and covering the spread against the Eagles.

Philadelphia will put up a good fight, but the fourth quarter will belong to Chicago.