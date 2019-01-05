B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ with Oregon Exclusive, New Dame 5 and More

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2019

SAN ANTONIO, TX - JANUARY 5: The sneakers worn by DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs before an NBA game against the Memphis Grizzlies held January 5, 2019 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images)
With eight games on Saturday's NBA schedule, a number of players around the Association were able to put their sneaker game on display.

     

PJ Tucker Brings Out the Friends & Family Oregon Ducks Exclusive

     

PJ Had More Than One Option Tonight

     

The Beard Sticking with the Same Harden Vol. 3

     

DeMar DeRozan Getting Ready for Black History Month

     

Thabo Sefolosha with a Clean Air Max 90 in Detroit

     

Malik Monk with the Matching Air Jordan 11 IE Lows

     

Gary Harris Sticks with the PG 2

     

Damian Lillard with a "Bred" Adidas Dame 5

     

Stephen Curry Sticks with the Fox Theater Curry 6 in Sacramento

     

LaMarcus Aldridge with the camo Air Jordan 33 PE

     

A Clean KD11 for Kevin Durant

     

Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Mamba Mentality Tonight

     

A total of 14 teams will be in action on Sunday, so there should be plenty more heat brought to the court this weekend.

