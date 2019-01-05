B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ with Oregon Exclusive, New Dame 5 and More

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ with Oregon Exclusive, New Dame 5 and MoreJanuary 6, 2019
With eight games on Saturday's NBA schedule, a number of players around the Association were able to put their sneaker game on display.
PJ Tucker Brings Out the Friends & Family Oregon Ducks Exclusive
B/R Kicks @brkicks
PJ Tucker going with the @GoDucks Air Jordan 13 PE against Portland https://t.co/cZJfMCGAXZ
PJ Had More Than One Option Tonight
The Beard Sticking with the Same Harden Vol. 3
DeMar DeRozan Getting Ready for Black History Month
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@DeMar_DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 9 Elite "BHM" tonight https://t.co/OBI0Fm9Er5
Thabo Sefolosha with a Clean Air Max 90 in Detroit
Malik Monk with the Matching Air Jordan 11 IE Lows
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@AhmadMonk wearing the Air Jordan 11 IE Low against Denver https://t.co/oJ26Ziee1Y
Gary Harris Sticks with the PG 2
Damian Lillard with a "Bred" Adidas Dame 5
B/R Kicks @brkicks
A new Adidas Dame 5 colorway for @Dame_Lillard tonight vs. Houston https://t.co/9VTKx7IvOr
Stephen Curry Sticks with the Fox Theater Curry 6 in Sacramento
B/R Kicks @brkicks
A closer look at @StephenCurry30 in the Under Armour Curry 6 "Fox Theater" tonight in Sacramento https://t.co/nRYQYydX2c
LaMarcus Aldridge with the camo Air Jordan 33 PE
A Clean KD11 for Kevin Durant
NBA KICKS @NBAKicks
Kevin Durant’s #NBAKicks in Sacramento! #DubNation 👟: Nike KD 11 https://t.co/JQBn1HMZbu
Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Mamba Mentality Tonight
SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector
.@Giannis_An34 with gold accents on the Nike Kobe A.D. 📸: @eightxten https://t.co/rPxTiPDWYt
A total of 14 teams will be in action on Sunday, so there should be plenty more heat brought to the court this weekend.
Brown: Butler Didn't Cross the Line