College Football Playoff Odds: Alabama Early 2020 Title Favorites over Clemson

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The 2018-19 college football season has yet to crown a champion, but the two remaining College Football Playoff finalists are already expected to be among next season's top contenders.

According to Caesars Palace, the Alabama Crimson Tide will be the favorites heading into the offseason, with the Clemson Tigers not far behind:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.