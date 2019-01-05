College Football Playoff Odds: Alabama Early 2020 Title Favorites over Clemson

College Football Playoff Odds: Alabama Early 2020 Title Favorites over ClemsonJanuary 5, 2019
The 2018-19 college football season has yet to crown a champion, but the two remaining College Football Playoff finalists are already expected to be among next season's top contenders.
According to Caesars Palace, the Alabama Crimson Tide will be the favorites heading into the offseason, with the Clemson Tigers not far behind:
