College Football Playoff Odds: Alabama Early 2020 Title Favorites over Clemson

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide holds the trophy while celebrating with his team after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime to win the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The 2018-19 college football season has yet to crown a champion, but the two remaining College Football Playoff finalists are already expected to be among next season's top contenders.

According to Caesars Palace, the Alabama Crimson Tide will be the favorites heading into the offseason, with the Clemson Tigers not far behind:

                

