College Football Championship Game 2019: Viewing Info, Odds and Prediction

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The inevitable collision between college football's two most dominant programs is set to commence on Monday when the Alabama Crimson Tide meet the Clemson Tigers for the fourth consecutive year.

The names have changed, but the competitive nature of the matchup hasn't. Both teams have steamrolled their schedule up to this point, only being challenged a few times a piece throughout the 2018 season.

Alabama comes in as a slight favorite. The Tide's tougher schedule and thus more impressive resume probably has a lot to do with that. The Tigers emerged from a conference in the ACC that was less than impressive while the Tide faced more quality teams in the SEC.

Regardless of schedules, these two teams have been dominance personified all season. Now it's time to find out who holds the upper hand between the two powerhouses and the result should be another epic clash.

Here's all the info you need to catch the game along with a preview and prediction.

2019 National Championship Information

Date: Monday, January 7

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Spread (via OddsShark): Alabama -5

When Clemson Has the Ball

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Much like Alabama, Clemson has been able to bully teams up front with the run game all season. Travis Etienne is one of the best backs in the country and he's supported by a stable of complementary runners that includes Lyn-J Dixon (547 yards, 5 touchdowns), Adam Choice (536 yards, 7 touchdowns) and Tavien Feaster (429 yards, 6 touchdowns).

That Clemson rushing attack showed some signs of mortality against a quality Notre Dame front, though. If you take out a 62-yard run by Etienne, the longest of the night for Clemson, they averaged a respectable 4.1 yards per carry on 36 touches.

That's a far cry from their nation-leading 6.68 average all season.

Facing the forest of future NFL linebackers and linemen that is the Alabama front seven, those numbers aren't likely to be much better.

Instead, Clemson's most likely advantage against Alabama is likely to be the duo of Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross at receiver. The dynamic pairing are both listed as 6'4" and 210 pounds with the ability to stretch the field and win contested jump ball situations.

Ross was dominant in the Notre Dame game and will need to turn in a similar performance to give the Tigers a spark when the run game is sputtering and Clemson needs a play.

When it comes down to it, no one has beaten Alabama during their current reign of success without a phenomenal performance at the quarterback position. Trevor Lawrence has passed every test of him so far as a freshman, but this is the ultimate task.

If he can answer the call, it could be one of those special nights that defines a career. If not, Clemson won't be able to rely on the running game alone to keep them in it.

When Alabama Has the Ball

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Aside from a soul-crushing defense and the typical Alabama depth, the Tide's greatest advantage might be that they already have a quarterback that has won on the biggest stage. Whether Lawrence can step up and get the job done is a question, Tua Tagovailoa has last year's championship game to bolster his resume already.

Tagovailoa famously stepped in at halftime and rallied the Tide to a win over Georgia in this game last season. Now, he'll be expected to lead the charge from the beginning.

He'll have a lot of help on the ground. The trio of Damien Harris (819 yards, 9 touchdowns), Najee Harris (724 yards, 4 touchdowns) and Josh Jacobs (593 yards, 11 touchdowns) spearhead a rushing attack that averages 5.3 yards a carry.

Much like Alabama, Clemson might have the dudes up front to put a damper on a usually dominant rushing attack. The Tigers boast the top rush defense in the country at just 2.4 yards per carry.

Even without stud defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence the Tigers held Notre Dame's ground game to just 2.5 yards per carry in a near shut out.

Tagovailoa doesn't have the big targets to throw to like Higgins and Ross, but he does have plenty of firepower with his receivers. Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith all average at least 17 yards per reception, giving them the ability to challenge a Clemson secondary that has been a weak spot at times.

Just like when Clemson has the ball this appears to be a matchup that's going to be dictated by a very close matchup up front and the team that is able to make plays in the passing game is going to have the leg up.

Prediction

With both teams boasting the best defenses in the country, it's hard to envision this becomes a shootout. It's also hard to picture this game becoming a blowout.

Both teams have the kind of front that can challenge the other team's line like few teams have all season. The question is which team can make more plays when it matters. There's talent all over the field, but experience at the quarterback position stands out.

Trevor Lawrence has had a great freshman campaign, but he'll be looking across the sideline at a quarterback that's already lead his team to one national championship already. In a game that is likely to be close and decided by a few plays here and there, it's hard to side against the Heisman runner-up.

Tagovailoa leads the Tide to another title in a close game.

Alabama 27, Clemson 23