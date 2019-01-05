Seahawks vs. Cowboys: Odds, TV Schedule, Predictions for 2019 NFC Wild Card

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The first day of the NFL postseason concludes with a Saturday night matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks beat the Cowboys, 24-13, on Sept. 23, but Dallas had a strong finish to the regular season. After starting 3-5, the Cowboys won seven of their last eight games to win the NFC East.

Below is more information on Saturday's game, including TV information and odds, as well as a more detailed look at the matchup and a prediction.

Game Information

Date: Saturday, Jan. 5

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live or FuboTV

Odds (via OddsShark): Cowboys -2; Over/Under: 43.5

Dallas Looks to Get Back to Playoff Success

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The Cowboys have won only one playoff game since the start of the 2010 season. And they haven't made it past the divisional round since 1995, when they won the Super Bowl.

That 1995 season marked Dallas' third Super Bowl championship in four years. Recent Cowboys teams have not had similar postseason success. They have won only two of their last 10 playoff games.

After an overall rough stretch earlier this decade, Dallas has won the NFC East three of the past five seasons, and won at least nine games four times.

In order for that success to translate to the postseason, the Cowboys will likely need to rely on their star running back, Ezekiel Elliott, who led the NFL in rushing with 1,434 yards. With Dallas having already clinched the division, Elliott sat during Week 17 when the Cowboys played the New York Giants.

Elliott dealt with nagging injuries throughout the regular season, so the rest may be quite beneficial.

"Normally after a real game I'm not feeling ready to play until about Friday, Saturday, but I'm ready to go right now," Elliott said on Tuesday, according to ESPN.com.

Wilson Aims to Lead With Experience

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has a wealth of playoff experience, while his Cowboys counterpart, Dak Prescott, will be playing in only his second career postseason game.

Wilson started 12 playoff games over his first five seasons. He led Seattle to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, which included a championship win in the 2013 season. Wilson is 8-4 in postseason games, with at least one win in each of the five years the Seahawks have made the playoffs with him at quarterback.

Last season, Seattle went 9-7 and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2011 season. The Seahawks bounced back this year, going 10-6 to secure the first wild-card berth in the NFC.

Wilson may have postseason experience, but Seattle's offensive line will have a tough task going up against Dallas' strong pass rush. If the Seahawks are going to pick up a road win to advance to the divisional round, Wilson will need good protection so he can excel and make big plays.

"He's the ultimate competitor, he really is. He's amazing," Seattle offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said, according to the Dallas Morning News. "I've sat and talked to a lot of great players and quarterbacks, and you kind of see their emotions a little bit more. With [Wilson], it's pretty calm—very calm with a quiet demeanor. But you know there's a lot of heat inside that chest of his."

Prediction

Cowboys 31, Seahawks 17

This should be a close game heading into the second half, but the talented Cowboys offense will utilize their playmakers to pull away late.

Dallas' defense will come up with a key stop to allow it to stretch its lead, and Elliott will have a big game on the ground, including a late score, to push the Cowboys into the divisional round.