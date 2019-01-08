The Biggest MMA Storylines to Follow in 2019

1 of 4

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The potential challengers lined up quickly after Jones knocked out Gustasson to capture the newly vacant light heavyweight crown.

On Sunday the news came that rising talent Anthony Smith will challenge Jones in March at UFC 235. The champ will surely be a massive betting favorite on that, but other matchups may seem more competitive on paper, at least to the extent possible given that he's the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

Former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold has put his hat in the ring, and of course Rockhold's close friend Daniel Cormier, who doubles as the closest thing Jones has ever had to a rival, is always a possibility. DC is currently the heavyweight champ and has been regularly talking retirement lately, but you figure there's always a way to get this one on the books.

Lurking behind all of his is one Brock Lesnar, who has previously linked himself to both Jones and Cormier. Those could all be intriguing heavyweight bouts. Could Jones become the champ-champ?

The sky's the limit in 2019—that is, if Jones can keep his nose clean. He was lucky that UFC officials were able and willing to relocate UFC 232 on the fly for him following his drug test "abnormality." It's probably not safe to assume they'll be able to do such things on the regular.