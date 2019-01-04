Giannis Antetokounmpo Jokes He Would 'Kill' The Rock in a Wrestling Match

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 5, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo joked Friday that he would "kill" The Rock in a wrestling match:

Now, Antetokounmpo isn't about to channel his inner Stone Cold Steve Austin, go back in time and face The Rock at WrestleMania XV.

As Nick Schwartz of For the Win noted, The Rock made an Instagram post of himself doing 460-pound hip/glute thrusts, which hurts to think about, let alone watch.

Antetokounmpo and teammate Pat Connaughton made an IG post in response to show off their own hip/glute thrust skills and challenged the Rock to a weightlifting competition in Milwaukee.

The Rock didn't accept the invite (just yet), but he praised the Bucks duo and called Antetokounmpo "bionic" in a tweet:

That led to Antetokounmpo's conversation with reporters Friday.

The duo seem like they would get along. Antetokounmpo is arguably the most electrifying athlete in sports (or close to it), and The Rock was the most thrilling man in sports entertainment during his WWF/WWE heyday. Antetokounmpo is not someone you'd want to pick a fight with, and neither is The Rock.

For now, both are busy with their respective obligations. Milwaukee hosts the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum on Friday, and The Rock is in the middle of promoting The Titan Games.

