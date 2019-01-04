Giannis Antetokounmpo Jokes He Would 'Kill' The Rock in a Wrestling Match

Giannis Antetokounmpo Jokes He Would 'Kill' The Rock in a Wrestling MatchJanuary 5, 2019
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo joked Friday that he would "kill" The Rock in a wrestling match:
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
"I smell what @TheRock is cookin! Big fan." Giannis on the challenge with @PlanetPat5 to The Rock: https://t.co/ByKlenn0e1
Now, Antetokounmpo isn't about to channel his inner Stone Cold Steve Austin, go back in time and face The Rock at WrestleMania XV.
As Nick Schwartz of For the Win noted, The Rock made an Instagram post of himself doing 460-pound hip/glute thrusts, which hurts to think about, let alone watch.
Antetokounmpo and teammate Pat Connaughton made an IG post in response to show off their own hip/glute thrust skills and challenged the Rock to a weightlifting competition in Milwaukee.
The Rock didn't accept the invite (just yet), but he praised the Bucks duo and called Antetokounmpo "bionic" in a tweet:
Dwayne Johnson @TheRock
Haha just seeing this. My boys here are stroooong!! Good to see you’re bringing my Iron Paradise to the @NBA. It’s why you’re #1 in the East. @Giannis_An34 might be bionic. 👀 💪🏾👏🏾👊🏾 #GreekFreak #BloodSweatRespect @Bucks https://t.co/yCgwO9i2Bq
That led to Antetokounmpo's conversation with reporters Friday.
The duo seem like they would get along. Antetokounmpo is arguably the most electrifying athlete in sports (or close to it), and The Rock was the most thrilling man in sports entertainment during his WWF/WWE heyday. Antetokounmpo is not someone you'd want to pick a fight with, and neither is The Rock.
For now, both are busy with their respective obligations. Milwaukee hosts the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum on Friday, and The Rock is in the middle of promoting The Titan Games.
Trade Ideas Around Bradley Beal, Kevin Love Rumors