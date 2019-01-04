Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Not Expecting Any Manchester United Signings in January

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is not expecting Manchester United to make any signings in the January transfer window.

The Norwegian has rejuvenated the Red Devils since replacing Jose Mourinho at the helm and says he is happy with the squad he has at Old Trafford, per Zinny Boswell at Sky Sports: "I don't expect anyone to come in. Obviously, if the club have targeted and identified a few and I think they might fit here, then I'll give my thumbs up. But it's not just my decision. I'm happy with the squad I've got."

Solskjaer has won all four games in charge of the Red Devils and has seen several of his players find their best form after a difficult first half of the season.

Squawka Football noted how Paul Pogba's goalscoring form has improved:



Striker Marcus Rashford has also been impressive. The England international has three goals and an assist in his last four outings.

Goal's Kris Voakes explained the influence the legendary former United forward has had on the young striker:

Fellow striker Romelu Lukaku has also rediscovered his goalscoring touch. The Belgian has come off the bench to score in his last two appearances:

Yet Manchester United remain defensively vulnerable and have managed only one clean sheet in their last nine matches in all competitions.

ESPN FC's Scott Patterson noted how defensive deficiencies have cost the club this season:

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly reportedly is Manchester United's top defensive target, but the club have "reluctantly accepted" they are unlikely to sign him in January, per James Robson at the Evening Standard.

Manchester United have plenty of centre-back options with Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo, and it looks as though Solskjaer will have to make do with what he has for the rest of the campaign. United host Reading in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday (12:30 p.m. GMT).