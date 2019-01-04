Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Not Expecting Any Manchester United Signings in January

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Not Expecting Any Manchester United Signings in JanuaryJanuary 4, 2019
Caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is not expecting Manchester United to make any signings in the January transfer window.
The Norwegian has rejuvenated the Red Devils since replacing Jose Mourinho at the helm and says he is happy with the squad he has at Old Trafford, per Zinny Boswell at Sky Sports: "I don't expect anyone to come in. Obviously, if the club have targeted and identified a few and I think they might fit here, then I'll give my thumbs up. But it's not just my decision. I'm happy with the squad I've got."
Solskjaer has won all four games in charge of the Red Devils and has seen several of his players find their best form after a difficult first half of the season.
Squawka Football noted how Paul Pogba's goalscoring form has improved:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Paul Pogba has now scored four goals in his three Premier League appearances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, more than he netted in his 14 PL apps under Jose Mourinho this term. His mojo is back. 🕺 https://t.co/muUoklWvSm
Striker Marcus Rashford has also been impressive. The England international has three goals and an assist in his last four outings.
Goal's Kris Voakes explained the influence the legendary former United forward has had on the young striker:
Kris Voakes @krisvoakes
Rashford has been fantastic since Solskjaer came in. Given responsibility to lead the line and a calming word in the ear about keeping his head in front of goal, he's been excellent.
Fellow striker Romelu Lukaku has also rediscovered his goalscoring touch. The Belgian has come off the bench to score in his last two appearances:
ESPN UK @ESPNUK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is having an impact on Romelu Lukaku 😉⚽️ https://t.co/MQ8lBMgTsL
Yet Manchester United remain defensively vulnerable and have managed only one clean sheet in their last nine matches in all competitions.
ESPN FC's Scott Patterson noted how defensive deficiencies have cost the club this season:
Scott Patterson @R_o_M
We've scored 5 more goals than Chelsea but we're six points behind them. Spurs have scored just 3 more goals and are 10 points ahead. Liverpool have scored five more and are 16 points ahead. We've got the best goalie in the world. Can't wait until we sign a world class defender.
Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly reportedly is Manchester United's top defensive target, but the club have "reluctantly accepted" they are unlikely to sign him in January, per James Robson at the Evening Standard.
Manchester United have plenty of centre-back options with Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo, and it looks as though Solskjaer will have to make do with what he has for the rest of the campaign. United host Reading in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday (12:30 p.m. GMT).
