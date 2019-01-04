Amanda Nunes Says She's UFC's Greatest of All Time After Cris Cyborg Knockout

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

UFC two-weight champion Amanda Nunes believes she is the greatest fighter in the company's history following her win over Cris "Cyborg" Nunes.

Nunes spoke to TMZ following her dominant showing at UFC 232 and made her answer clear when she was asked whether she's the GOAT:

She also said Cyborg will have to wait at least two years until she gets a shot at revenge. Nunes' plan for the future is an immediate return to the 135-pound division.

Germaine De Randamie is seen as a possible future opponent, and the Dutch fighter―ranked as the top contender in the bantamweight division―has talked about a rematch in the past:

The 30-year-old Nunes became the UFC's sixth-ever fighter to win titles in multiple weight classes with her first-round KO triumph over Cyborg. She's the first woman to accomplish the feat, and the third fighter to hold the titles at the same time. Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier previously accomplished that feat.

Her 17-4 fight record includes two wins over Valentina Shevchenko, as well as impressive wins over Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate. The most impressive was undoubtedly the latest, however.

Cyborg came into the bout regarded as the greatest female fighter in MMA history, sporting a record of 20-1 (1 no-contest). She hadn't lost since 2005 and had been taken to a decision just once since 2008.

Nunes needed just 51 seconds to take her title, however, knocking her down several times with great counter punches.

With the win, the Lioness holds the scalps of nearly every women's champion in three separate divisions, with the exception of another potential opponent in Holly Holm:

She's currently ranked eighth in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings, behind fellow two-weight champions Cormier and Georges St-Pierre.