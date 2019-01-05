Winners, Losers and Grades from the 2019 Army All-American Game

1 of 7

247 Sports

C+ Grade

Wandale Robinson, WR (Nebraska): Robinson made a handful of nice plays, including a great diving catch in the third quarter while getting hit. He was a bit shaken up after that reception, unfortunately, but he was able to get off of the field under his own power. He continued to sacrifice his body to try and make plays as the game progressed, which is a testament to the kid's mental and physical toughness. Coaches and players will love to see a guy with those traits on their team.

C Grade

Trey Sanders, RB (Alabama): The top running back in the country had a hard time doing a whole lot in this one thanks to the West's extremely talented defensive line and front seven. Any time he got the ball he was immediately met by defenders. That's understandably tough to watch, but I don't think Sanders is going to have that issue once he starts getting touches behind a Crimson Tide offensive line.

Tiawan Mullen, CB (Indiana): It can be hard to show out as a defensive back in an All-American game, but Mullen showed some good toughness in practice leading into the game and then during it. He did a good job recognizing a screen in the first half to prevent a big play from happening, although he did get beaten a few times by Garrett Wilson for touchdowns due to the size differential. Despite the touchdowns he gave up, the Hoosiers have high hopes for the younger brother of Clemson's Trayvon Mullen.

C- Grade

Ryan Sanborn, K (Stanford): Sanborn tried to cut into the East's lead in the second quarter, but missed a 42-yard field goal to make it 14-3. He didn't really get a chance for redemption due to the blowout, but was able to get an extra point after a touchdown to at least get on the board.

Charles Turner, C (LSU): Right near the goal line, the West had an opportunity to score a touchdown. Instead, Turner sailed the snap over his teammate Whittington's head. They were able to keep possession, but couldn't put any points on the board. It was a costly mistake from a promising young player, but he still held his own against some tough competition in the trenches.