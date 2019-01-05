5 Factors That Will Fuel the Baltimore Ravens in the Playoffs

0 of 5

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

Getting into the NFL postseason isn't easy. Teams have to navigate 17 weeks of regular-season games, overcome injuries and push through adversity. Few playoff teams this year know this as well as the Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore sat at 4-5 and without starting quarterback Joe Flacco during its Week 10 bye. The Ravens could have easily stalled out there, but they found the fuel to keep fighting. With rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson at the helm of a new run-oriented offense, Baltimore won six of its next seven games, claimed the AFC North and is hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium in a Wild Card Game on Sunday.

The Ravens need to keep rolling if they're going to make it to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. What can they use to fuel themselves the rest of the way? That's what we're here to examine.