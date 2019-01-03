Yankees Rumors: NYY 'Focused' on Re-Signing Zach Britton; RP Has Multiple Offers

January 3, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 16: Zach Britton #53 of the New York Yankees in action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 16, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees 3-2. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

After losing one reliever in free agency Thursday, the New York Yankees have set their sights on bringing back Zach Britton

Per Jon Heyman of Fancred, the Yankees "seem focused" on keeping Britton, but the two-time All-Star is believed to have received multiple offers already. 

The Yankees' focus on Britton comes after the Philadelphia Phillies announced a two-year agreement with David Robertson

Robertson appeared in 99 games for New York over the past two seasons after the Yankees acquired him in a July 2017 trade with the Chicago White Sox

Still, Robertson's move to Philadelphia could work in New York's favor regarding Britton. Heyman reported last month the Phillies and Yankees were among the leading candidates to sign the former Baltimore Oriole.

Per The Athletic's Jayson Stark, Britton is holding out for a four-year contract. If the Phillies don't want to hand out another big contract to a reliever, that will likely knock them out of Britton's market. 

Britton, 31, had a successful 2018 split between the Yankees and Orioles. He missed the first two months of the season with a ruptured Achilles but posted a 3.10 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 40.2 innings over 41 games.

