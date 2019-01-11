National Signing Day 2019: Top Early Storylines to Follow

0 of 7

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

When the national championship ends, the college football season only begins. Recruiting is about to become a frenzy.

Since a majority of prospects signed during the early period, most programs are scavenging the country for hidden gems. But there are still a decent number of highly rated targets yet to sign.

The burning question, of course, is which program will present the best argument? When someone has Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State and others making a charge, that decision won't be easy.

Fortunately for the players, their choice won't be final until Feb. 6. In the meantime, rumors and reports will be flying. We've cut through the chatter for seven of the biggest storylines as NSD nears.