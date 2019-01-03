Real Madrid Held to Draw vs. Santi Cazorla, Villarreal; Gareth Bale Injured

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Santi Cazorla scored twice to help Villarreal hold Real Madrid to a 2-2 draw in La Liga on Thursday. Karim Benzema and Raphael Varane had given Real a 2-1 first-half lead after Cazorla opened the scoring.

Real withdrew Gareth Bale at the break amid an injury concern, and Cazorla punished the visitors with the winner a minute from time.

The stalemate at El Madrigal leaves Real seven points behind bitter rivals and leaders Barcelona in the title race. A point is welcome for Villarreal, who move out of the bottom three and above Athletic Bilbao.

What's Next?

Los Blancos host Real Sociedad on Sunday, the same day Villarreal will be at Eibar.

