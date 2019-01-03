Real Madrid Held to Draw vs. Santi Cazorla, Villarreal; Gareth Bale Injured

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2019

VILLAREAL, SPAIN - JANUARY 03: Francisco Alarcon 'Isco' of Real Madrid CF conducts the ball under pressure from Santi Cazorla of Villarreal CF during the La Liga match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on January 03, 2019 in Villarreal, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Santi Cazorla scored twice to help Villarreal hold Real Madrid to a 2-2 draw in La Liga on Thursday. Karim Benzema and Raphael Varane had given Real a 2-1 first-half lead after Cazorla opened the scoring.

Real withdrew Gareth Bale at the break amid an injury concern, and Cazorla punished the visitors with the winner a minute from time.

The stalemate at El Madrigal leaves Real seven points behind bitter rivals and leaders Barcelona in the title race. A point is welcome for Villarreal, who move out of the bottom three and above Athletic Bilbao.

What's Next?

Los Blancos host Real Sociedad on Sunday, the same day Villarreal will be at Eibar.

