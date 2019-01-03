Manny Machado Rumors: White Sox Made Offer to SS; in Contact with Bryce Harper

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2019

Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Machado celebrates his two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox are still doing everything in their power to make a huge splash this offseason by talking to the two biggest free agents on the market. 

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the White Sox have made a formal offer to Manny Machado and remain in "constant contact" with Bryce Harper

It's unclear what the White Sox proposal to Machado is in terms of years or money, but Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reported they won't make an offer longer than seven years to either player.

That could present a problem, at least in Chicago's chase for Harper, since Levine noted the former National League MVP has received multiple 10-year offers with "big" average annual salaries. 

The White Sox's interest in Machado dates back to last season when they had interest in acquiring him from the Baltimore Orioles.

Machado has already met with the White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees on his free-agency tour. The 26-year-old is coming off arguably the best season of his career, hitting .297/.367/.538 with 37 homers and 107 RBI in 162 games with the Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers

