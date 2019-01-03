49ers Rumors: Former Colts GM Ryan Grigson a Candidate to Join Front Office

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2019

FILE- In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson watches before the start of an NFL football game between the Colts and the Houston Texans in Indianapolis. The Colts fired Grigson on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Fresh off a disappointing 4-12 record in 2018, the San Francisco 49ers are reportedly looking for another voice in their front office. 

Per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson is under consideration for a job in the 49ers front office. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Hopkins Donating Playoff Check to Jazmine Barnes' Family

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Hopkins Donating Playoff Check to Jazmine Barnes' Family

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Grading Every Team's 2018 Draft Class

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Re-Grading Every Team's 2018 Draft Class

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    The NFL Playoffs Should Be Wild

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The NFL Playoffs Should Be Wild

    Neil Paine
    via FiveThirtyEight

    B/R's Expert NFL All-Pro Team ⭐️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R's Expert NFL All-Pro Team ⭐️

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report