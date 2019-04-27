5-Star WR Prospect Rakim Jarrett Commits to LSU over Tennessee, Alabama

5-Star WR Prospect Rakim Jarrett Commits to LSU over Tennessee, AlabamaApril 27, 2019
Wide receiver Rakim Jarrett announced Saturday he committed to the LSU Tigers as part of the 2020 college football recruiting class.
Jarrett is a 5-star prospect and the second-best receiver in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also listed as the No. 16 overall recruit among next year's group.
The 6'0", 190-pound playmaker has showcased effortless speed and advanced route-running ability, traits that should allow him to make a quick impact at the next level. He also possesses enough small-area quickness to play in the slot if that represents his first path to playing time.
He's also showed a knack for coming up with big plays in key moments. In October, the St. John's College High School standout scored a 41-yard touchdown to help secure a victory over Our Lady Of Good Counsel in a battle of top-ranked Washington, D.C.-area schools.
"I took it upon myself," Jarrett told Samantha Pell of the Washington Post. "I know that big players make big plays, and so I did it for my team."
Add it all up and it's easy to understand why he was one of the most in-demand wide receivers in the 2020 class, and it's hard to find a reason to believe he won't live up to the hype.
Jarrett is an outstanding addition by head coach Ed Orgeron and the Tigers. While any 5-star prospect is going to generate a lot of attention, the wideout has the opportunity to make game-changing impact early in his collegiate career and could very well end up being a top-five player from the class.
It's too early to project exactly how soon he'll fit into the LSU offense, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him become a regular contributor by the end of his freshman campaign.
