Alabama vs. Clemson: Complete Guide to 2019 National Championship Game

Tim Warner/Getty Images

There are three major storylines that encompass the current reality of the game and both programs, as well as the futures of each.

Alabama and Clemson have quickly built quite the recent history over the last four years. Though Alabama beat Clemson 24-6 in last year's Sugar Bowl, this national championship game will be the tiebreaker between their 2016 and 2017 showdowns. Each game was decided in the waning moments, building up expectations that this could be another heart-stopping performance by these schools.

Much has changed for each program even in the last year. Both teams replaced their starting quarterbacks on top of all the departed talent that jumped to the NFL. Yet Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney haven't missed a beat as they've maintained their stranglehold on college football.

The theme of the game itself will be the battle of two physical and disciplined teams. Alabama and Clemson dominated their foes in the trenches in the semifinal round and kept their collective cool. Their opponents failed to display the same level of toughness and struggled to maintain composure when the deficit swelled.

After the game ends, the overarching storyline will be about the youth of both teams. Neither will be losing its superstar quarterback, as Tua Tagovailoa is only a true sophomore and Trevor Lawrence a true freshman. But their playmakers are also in a similar situation.

Alabama's Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith are all at least one year away from NFL eligibility. The same is true for Clemson's Tee Higgins, Amari Rodgers, Justyn Ross and Travis Etienne. All of these offensive stars will be back for the 2019 season and some in 2020.

It's incredible how well the schools have reloaded after losing what have become NFL stars.