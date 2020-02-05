4-Star DT Prospect McKinnley Jackson Commits to Texas A&M over Alabama, LSU

Photo Credit: Damon Sayles, 247Sports

Texas A&M bolstered their future defensive front Wednesday when defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson joined their 2020 recruiting class.

Jackson announced the decision at a press conference, choosing the Aggies over Alabama, LSU and Auburn.

Jackson checks in at 6'2" and 327 pounds and is a 4-star prospect and the No. 61 overall player, No. 9 defensive tackle and No. 1 player from the state of Mississippi in his class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

He initially committed to LSU but reopened his recruitment in February 2018, clearing the way for Texas A&M to secure the win on the trail.

Jackson has served as a dominant force along the defensive line during his high school career and possesses the strength to overpower offensive linemen in one-on-one situations and tackle the running back in the backfield. He also has the burst to put pressure on the quarterback up the middle and tally impressive sack totals even as a defensive tackle.

According to MaxPreps, Jackson posted 10 sacks as a sophomore in 2017, 11.5 as a junior in 2018 and 10 as a senior this past season. He also finished with 76 total tackles in his senior year, 37 of which went for loss, and his production was all the more impressive considering he was often double-teamed and opened up lanes for his teammates.

Those defensive numbers attracted the attention of some of the best programs in the country, and Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State and Ole Miss were all included on 247Sports' school list. The likes of LSU, Clemson, Florida, Florida State and USC, among others, were also on the list at one point.

Texas A&M won the recruiting battle and now has someone who can anchor the defensive front for years and help it challenge for conference titles and a spot in the College Football Playoff.