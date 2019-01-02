Russell Westbrook on Playing for Small Market Teams: 'It Doesn't Really Matter'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook doesn't believe there's any difference between playing for a large- or small-market team.

Speaking to reporters (h/t The Athletic's Brett Dawson) prior to Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Westbrook said market size "doesn't really matter" in today's world:

There was a time when market size would have played an integral role in boosting the profile of athletes in all sports, but that's become antiquated with ever-expanding national television contracts.

Per Sports Media Watch, Green Bay-Appleton is the smallest market with a professional sports team. It hasn't stopped Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers becoming a pitchman for State Farm Insurance and having the fifth-highest selling jersey among all NFL players in 2018.

LeBron James became the biggest star in the NBA during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2003-10.

The NBA salary cap is designed to allow teams to keep their star players thanks to supermax contracts and being able to offer one more season of guaranteed money than other teams. Westbrook received a five-year deal worth $205 million from the Thunder in 2017.

Sports markets like New York and Los Angeles can drive ratings and national conversations more than cities like Oklahoma City or Cleveland, but athletes can still get plenty of marketing and endorsement deals if they perform like superstars.