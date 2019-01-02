Allen Crabbe to Be Re-Evaluated in 1-2 Weeks Because of Right Knee Injury

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets swingman Allen Crabbe hasn't played since a Dec. 12 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, and he will miss more action with his right knee injury.

Bryan Fonseca of Nets Daily shared an update from the team indicating the soreness in Crabbe's knee has worsened. As a result, he will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks before the Nets decide on a time frame for his return to action.

Fonseca noted head coach Kenny Atkinson said "we're not at that point yet" when asked if Crabbe will require surgery.

Crabbe has appeared in 28 games this season and is averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists a night. He is also shooting 38.7 percent from three-point range and is someone the Nets rely on to take advantage of openings on the perimeter when defenses collapse on D'Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie and others.

The California product posted a career-high 13.2 points and 4.3 rebounds a night last season, his first with the Nets after spending the first four years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Brooklyn is just a half-game behind the Detroit Pistons in the race for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and returns to action Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.