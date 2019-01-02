Gregg Popovich on Kawhi Leonard's Trade to Raptors: 'You Move on in Life'

Darren Abate/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich apparently doesn't have any regrets about trading away Kawhi Leonard.

"You move on in life," he said Wednesday, per Michael C. Wright of ESPN. "We're not going to redo what's happened in the past in any way, shape or form. It's of no consequence at this point, and it does no good to go backward and talk about this, that or the other."

The Spurs are set to host the Toronto Raptors for the first time this season, bringing Leonard back to the place where he spent the first seven years of his career.

Leonard had a lot of success in San Antonio, winning Finals MVP during the 2014 title run while also earning two All-Star selections. He finished in the top three of MVP voting in both 2015-16 and 2016-17.

However, the relationship between the forward and the team soured over the past year as a quad injury limited him to just nine games in 2017-18.

After disagreements between the two sides, Leonard was eventually traded to the Raptors along with Danny Green in a package headlined by DeMar DeRozan.

Toronto has thrived this season with the new additions and enter Wednesday with a 28-11, just off the lead in the Eastern Conference. The Spurs are now battling for a playoff spot with a 21-17 record.

While Popovich didn't want to look backward, general manager R.C. Buford had some negative thoughts about the deal.

"This was really disappointing for all of us, from Pop and our program to our players," Buford said. "We shared a lot of success together with Kawhi, and he was a very, very important part of that. So you end up doing a lot of self-evaluation and self-reflection when circumstances change."

He noted he was happy with the return, but dealing away Leonard was clearly not the best-case scenario for San Antonio.

Still, Popovich will clearly try to keep his players focused regardless of opponent or who is on the roster.