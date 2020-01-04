4-Star CB Dwight McGlothern Commits to LSU over USC, Texas, More

Source: 247Sports

If a shutdown corner is one of the best luxuries a football team can have, LSU struck it rich with Dwight McGlothern's announcement that he will attend the school in 2020.

Per Adam Gorney of Rivals, McGlothern picked the Tigers over Texas, USC, Oregon and Virginia Tech during Saturday's Army All-American Bowl:

There's a lot for the Tigers to be excited about with their newest commit. McGlothern is a 4-star recruit who is ranked as the No. 25 cornerback and No. 333 overall player in the 2020 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

McGlothern's standing as an elite cornerback shouldn't come as a surprise since he's played high school football at Trinity Christian School in Texas.

"It's a great move for me," McGlothern told 247Sports' EJ Holland after he transferred from a Houston-area high school. "I get to learn from the best and get some education work in at a private school. I want to focus on my grades and graduating early. I think it's going to be a big benefit moving there. That's what I really considered."

The move paid off in a big way, as McGlothern received coaching from multiple Texas high school and NFL legends. He combined that with his natural skill to become one of the most sought-after recruits in the country.

In his first four seasons at LSU, head coach Ed Orgeron has improved his win total each year. He won six games under the interim tag after taking over for Les Miles in 2016, nine in his first year as the full-time coach in 2017 and 10 last season.

The Tigers are the No. 1 team in the nation this season with a 14-0 record, and they will face No. 3 Clemson for the national championship Jan. 13.

Orgeron and his staff have built a strong foundation through recruiting. So far, LSU has the No. 5 class for 2020, per 247Sports.

LSU has returned to the top of the mountain in college football, and landing McGlothern could help the Tigers stay there.