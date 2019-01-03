CFP National Championship 2019: Under-the-Radar Players to Watch

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Even with oodles of NFL talent on their rosters, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers still possess players that flew under the radar during the college football season.

With the margin of victory in the National Championship expected to be slim, both elite programs need players to step up to support their full cast of stars.

A year ago in the title game, Alabama benefited from the emergence of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime from the left-handed Hawaiian.

In Monday's championship bout, players similar to Tagovailoa and Smith will step into starring roles to either boost their draft stock, or set the tone for a must-watch 2019 campaign.

Under-the-Radar Players to Watch

Xavier McKinney, DB, Alabama

There were plenty of concerns surrounding Alabama's secondary entering the season, but Xavier McKinney and his fellow defensive backs put that to rest over the course of the 2018 campaign.

McKinney, who was the defensive MVP of the Orange Bowl, leads a secondary that faces one of the best groups of wide receivers in the nation Monday night.

Alabama's secondary must find a way to keep Clemson's receivers at bay in order to stop quarterback Trevor Lawrence from settling into a rhythm.

If McKinney and the rest of the defensive backs play well and stop Clemson from driving down the field, Alabama should open up a decent advantage by halftime.

Keep an eye on McKinney's presence at the line of scrimmage as well, as he picked up three sacks to go along with his 36 tackles and two interceptions.

Tavien Feaster, RB, Clemson

In order to attack Alabama's defense from all angles, Clemson needs its running backs to be firing on all cylinders from the start.

We all know about how dominant Travis Etienne can be out of the backfield, but the Tigers possess a few other running backs, like Tavien Feaster, who are capable of breaking long runs and extending drives.

Feaster, a junior, doesn't receive an abundance of touches, but he's been effective when he is in possession of the pigskin.

Against Notre Dame, Feaster had four carries for 20 yards, and in the ACC Championship against Pittsburgh, he averaged six yards per carry.

If Dabo Swinney's team receives the same effectiveness from Feaster when he enters the game in place of Etienne, it won't miss a beat on offense, which is something that's needed as the Tigers try to break down Alabama's front seven to set up the passing game.

Irv Smith, TE, Alabama

Tagovailoa has a plethora of speedy receivers to target in the passing game, but his most reliable option is tight end Irv Smith.

Smith doesn't get the attention he deserves for his pass-catching ability because DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs and Jaylen Waddle normally steal the spotlight.

The junior tight end will be Tagovailoa's go-to option on first down when the Crimson Tide attempt to spread out the Clemson defensive backs.

Smith did most of his damage on first and second down, as he hauled in 32 passes for 585 yards and five touchdowns.

If Tagovailoa is able to target Smith for a few drive-extending plays, Nick Saban's team could open up a two-possession lead before the half.

Isaiah Simmons, S, Clemson

If someone asked you who Clemson's leading tackler is, you'd likely answer with one of the team's four defensive linemen with NFL potential.

But that answer would be wrong, as safety Isaiah Simmons leads the Tigers with 75 tackles to complement his four passes defended, three forced fumbles and interception.

Simmons will be important in coverage Monday night as the Tigers try to impede the progress of the Alabama wide receivers.

If Simmons provides the proper help in the secondary, he'll stop the Crimson Tide from earning massive gains, which is exactly what Clemson wants in order to keep the momentum in its corner.

Simmons won't make the flashy plays in the defensive backfield, and he isn't a leading candidate to pick off Tagovailoa, but by doing the little things right, he'll make sure Alabama's passing game has a minimal impact on the contest.

