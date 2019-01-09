Hyped Freshmen Who Will Light College Football on Fire in 2019

0 of 17

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

After the early signing period and the high school all-star games, everybody has at least one incoming player they believe will be college football's next big thing.

But we have to sort through everything and predict who will take a star turn.

From a quartet of blossoming quarterbacks—including a duo of redshirts—to a group of nasty linebackers that looks ready to light up running backs, there are some exciting athletes set to take the field in 2019. The budding stars are everywhere and span all conferences.

The thing about all these dudes? They were all highly regarded recruits, too.

So, from the SEC's loaded group of newcomers to some instant-impact Big 12 prospects and the emerging playmakers in the Big Ten, there are players galore on the precipice of becoming household names.

All they need is an opportunity, and that's coming in 2019. Let's take a look at some hyped freshmen who are getting ready to become the stars of tomorrow.