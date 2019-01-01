Urban Meyer After Rose Bowl Win: 'I Don't Believe I'm Going to Coach Again'

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer reiterated Tuesday he expects his coaching career to end following a 28-23 win over the Washington Huskies in the Rose Bowl.

Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports passed along comments Meyer made on ESPN after leading OSU to the New Year's Six victory. He announced his intention to retire in early December.

"I don't believe that's going to happen. I'm going to enjoy tonight. I don't believe I'm going to coach again," he said.

Meyer has held a consistent stance over the past month.

"I believe I will not coach again," Meyer said at the retirement announcement.

"I believe this is it," he added Saturday on ESPN's College GameDay (via Brad Crawford of 247Sports). "Once again, that's between myself and my family, but I don't believe I'll coach football again. I feel like I am leaving on my own terms."

Ryan Day, who served as the Buckeyes offensive coordinator for the past two seasons and handled the head coaching job on an interim basis earlier this season, will take over as OSU's full-time head coach.

Ohio State investigated Meyer's knowledge of domestic-violence allegations against former assistant Zach Smith and levied a three-game suspension in August.

The 54-year-old Ohio native said leading up to the Rose Bowl he didn't want any discussion about his legacy ahead of his final game and asked his players to follow suit, per Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch.

"Just out of respect for our players and where we're at, I think that's inappropriate for me to even spend time thinking about that, because I've asked our players to shut it down," Meyer said. "There's girlfriends, families, uncles, everybody coming out to visit right now. I've asked them to shut it down."

If Meyer's collegiate coaching career is over, he'll finish with a 187-32 record, including a 12-3 mark in bowl games. Along with Ohio State, he also led the coaching staffs of the Bowling Green Falcons (2001 to 2002), Utah Utes (2003 to 2004) and Florida Gators (2005 to 2010).