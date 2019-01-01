Watch: Texas Mascot Bevo Charges at Georgia Bulldog Before Sugar Bowl

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 22: Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo XV enters the stadium before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
What was supposed to be a friendly meeting between live mascots before the Sugar Bowl on Tuesday turned out to be anything but.

Uga, the Georgia bulldog, was brought over to see Bevo, the longhorn steer that serves as the Texas mascot. Things didn't go as planned, and it led to a dangerous situation for everyone involved:

Although no one appeared to be hurt, there was quite a bit of scrambling and probably a scary moment for the much smaller bulldog.

The two had taken a much nicer picture on Monday:

However, the rivalry seemed to turn negative as we got closer to game time between Georgia and Texas. Then again, perhaps Bevo was just waiting for his moment to attack.

In any case, these two will likely be kept far apart for the rest of the night.

