Raiders News: Nathan Peterman Signs Futures Contract with Oakland

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Former Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Nathan Peterman has signed a futures contract with the Oakland Raiders after joining the team's practice squad in December.

The Raiders announced Peterman as one of their 10 reserve/future signings Tuesday.

