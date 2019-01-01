Raiders News: Nathan Peterman Signs Futures Contract with Oakland

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2019

Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bears won 41-9. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Former Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Nathan Peterman has signed a futures contract with the Oakland Raiders after joining the team's practice squad in December.

The Raiders announced Peterman as one of their 10 reserve/future signings Tuesday.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Raiders Sign Nathan Peterman to Reserve/Future Contract

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Raiders Sign Nathan Peterman to Reserve/Future Contract

    Raiders
    via Raiders

    Mayock Walks into a Dream Situation in Oakland

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Mayock Walks into a Dream Situation in Oakland

    Silver And Black Pride
    via Silver And Black Pride

    Report: 49ers Could Pursue OBJ If Giants Move Him

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: 49ers Could Pursue OBJ If Giants Move Him

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Bad Teams Make Things Worse on Black Monday

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bad Teams Make Things Worse on Black Monday

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report