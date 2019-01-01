Florio: 49ers Could Pursue Odell Beckham Jr. If Giants Decide to Move Star WR

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

If New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is put on the trading block, the San Francisco 49ers will be interested in a potential deal, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The 49ers reportedly considered a deal for Beckham last offseason and remain interested heading into 2019.

Though the receiver missed the final four games of the season due to injury, he still finished the year with 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns.

