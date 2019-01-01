Dana White: Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov Rematch Should Happen in 2019

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2019

Khabib Nurmagomedov, right, is held back by referee Herb Dean after fighting Conor McGregor, bottom, during a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Nurmagomedov won the fight by submission during the fourth round to retain the title. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White said he expects a rematch between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov sometime this year.

"I think a lot of people want to see that fight. Obviously, again, we still haven't gone before the Nevada State Athletic Commission. That's got to happen, and when that does, we can figure how this whole thing plays out," White told TMZ Sports

"Guys are going to have to win," White continued. "It depends on how long the suspensions are. ... But as long as everything goes right, this fight should happen [in 2019]."

Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor via submission in the fourth round of their highly anticipated bout at UFC 229 in October.             

                    

